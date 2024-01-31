HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A destructive fire in Hallandale Beach consumed a home, leaving it in ruins and affecting power lines in the late hours of Tuesday night.

At 11:03 p.m., Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the blaze on the 600 block of Northwest Third Street.

Ring camera video from a neighboring home showed thick, black smoke billowing in the air from the engulfed house. The fire intensified, leading to part of the roof collapsing during the firefight, making the home a total loss.

Although structures near the fire were not affected by the fire, residents in neighboring homes said they were forced to escape.

“We got out, but I didn’t go out through the door, I went out through that window back there,” said Barbara Lovett. “I ain’t had no choice. I was scared, you know? That time of night unexpected.”

Lovett, showed 7News the exact spot she escaped, which caused minor cuts to her arm.

“I’m still living,” Lovett said. “Feel good. Still living.”

The incident also resulted in downed power lines, disrupting electricity to the affected area. Neighbors said power was restored to the area around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

It took fire crews about 40 minutes to completely put out the house fire.

The American Red Cross arrived as the aftermath of this blaze left three people and two dogs homeless, assisting the family with temporary housing.

No injuries or damage to other nearby homes were reported.

The State Fire Marshal is now conducting an investigation into this incident.

