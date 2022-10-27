FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher accused of engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a student has bonded out of jail, and he was not in the mood to talk about his charges.

7News cameras on Wednesday night captured Lavelle Gordon, who taught English and journalism at Hallandale Beach High School, as he walked out of the Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale.

Seen wearing a black hoodie and baseball cap, Gordon sprinted past a 7News crew, at one point brushing aside their camera. He ran down the stairs and kept on going across the parking lot without providing comment.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Gordon’s relationship with a student came to light when school officials were looking into another incident.

Although students denied there was a relationship when they were initially questioned, the arrest affidavit states others said “they witnessed Mr. Gordon and this female student play fighting, hugging below the waist, hugging for an extended period of time and drinking from the same bottle.”

In addition, investigators said, the mother of the student in question found a TikTok video on her daughter’s phone showing her kissing Gordon while the two of them were in a park.

The student and Gordon met when she took part in a yearbook class, investigators said.

School district officials said Gordon has been reassigned to a job within the school system that does not involve dealing with students while the investigation plays out.

He has been charged with being an authority figure soliciting or engaging in sexual conduct offenses with a student.

