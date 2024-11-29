HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities say a fatal shooting involving a married couple at a Hallandale Beach high-rise was a murder-suicide.

According to Hallandale Beach Police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 1800 block of South Ocean Drive.

Upon arriving, they found 34-year-old Pajtim Krasniqi and 27-year-old Sabrina Krasniqi dead from gunshot wounds on the balcony of their shared home.

Investigators said Sabrina shot her husband multiple times before turning the gun on herself.

Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive for the shooting, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.