HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hallandale Beach man has been arrested and charged in the death of his 6-month-old child after a 2022 investigation uncovered evidence of abuse, police said.

The Hallandale Beach Police Department said officers responded on Jan. 1, 2022, alongside the Broward Sheriff’s Office Child Protective Investigation Section, after the infant was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The child later died.

Investigators determined that the child’s father, Robert Boesenberg, was responsible, police said.

He was arrested on Friday and has been charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and aggravated child abuse.

Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances of the incident.



