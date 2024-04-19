HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is heartbroken and outraged after, they said, their precious pet was shot and killed right in their backyard.

Dalisia Durham showed 7News where her dog, Sierra, was shot and killed Tuesday morning in her Hallandale Beach backyard.

She said the canine was just 5 years old.

“She was shot initially on her left side, and it came out her right side,” said Durham.

Durham said she adopted Sierra as a puppy.

“I try to find the happiness that she brought me, but it hurts so much because she was a healthy, happy dog,” she said.

Durham said Sierra and the other dogs in the house had just had breakfast.

Durham’s mother, Elizabeth Maldonado, said they were bickering over some food, and that’s when she heard the gunshot and ran outside.

“She’s running towards me — I know she whimpers — and she just dropped, and as she dropped, that’s when all the blood just started gushing from her side,” said Maldonado.

Police are investigating, but as of Friday night, it remains unclear who shot Sierra or why.

“I can understand if she was running up on someone or attacking them, but she wasn’t doing anything,” said Durham.

Now Sierra’s family wants the person held responsible.

“I would love for someone to go to jail initially, because that’s murder,” said Durham. “She was an innocent dog. She wasn’t harming anyone.”

Durham said Sierra was outside for just a few minutes before she was shot.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

