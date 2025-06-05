HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hallandale Beach’s vice mayor and commissioner are sounding the alarm about what they described as an alarming rise in cases of animal abuse and neglect in their city, but the commission voted to defer a proposed ordinance addressing the matter.

Hallandale Beach Commissioner Annabelle Lima-Taub and Vice Mayor Michele Lazarow provided 7News with disturbing videos of what they said is animal abuse and neglect happening in their city.

One video shows a dog stuck in a cage in the blazing sun. Another shows has five dogs in a makeshift cage with their ventilation blocked in the summer heat.

These are just two examples as to why these city officials are demanding change.

“The animals are absolutely suffering, and the problem is escalating,” said Lima-Taub.

Lazarow and Lima-Taub introduced an emergency ordinance on Wednesday night in an attempt to tackle the problem.

Lima-Taub showed some of the worst neglect cases, including a dog found wandering the streets last month severely matted

“Then these animal abusers and neglectful owners, they go unchecked,” said Lima-Taub.

Lima-Taub said the proposed ordinance would give Hallandale Beach Police more teeth to remove animals showing signs of abuse or neglect, as well as written guidelines that officers can follow when responding to these types of calls.

The ordinance would also require all pets owned in Hallandale Beach to be spayed, neutered and microchipped.

Another major aspect is addressing the stray dog problem in the city. This ordinance would allow the city to take in the stray or place it with an animal shelter.

Lima-Taub and Lazarow said they’re having to propose the ordinance because Broward County isn’t doing enough. They said the county doesn’t accept strays from good Samaritans, and that its spay and neuter program has been significantly cut.

“If you close a county door, you are keeping the public from having a safe outlet to relinquish homeless animals,” said Lazarow.

“They’re completely derelict in their duties, and they are leaving us to sort of pick up from them and do their job, but at the end of the day, the animals are the ones that are suffering,” said Lima-Taub.

Hallandale Beach Mayor Joy Cooper gave some pushback with concerns abour cost and liability. The commission ultimately decided to defer the ordinance and bring it back up during a workshop.

A spokesperson for Broward County told 7News it does take in strays from the public and does offer spay and neuter programs.

