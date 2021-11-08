HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - City officials have lifted a boil water advisory in Hallandale Beach days after a water main rupture..

In a tweet posted Sunday, officials said neighborhoods east of South Ocean Drive no longer have to boil their water.

The advisory, spanning from 1870 South Ocean Drive to County Line Road, affected Holiday Drive, Sunset Drive, Alamanda Drive, Poinciana Drive, Oleander Drive, Hibiscus Drive and Palm Drive.

City workers finished repairs on the main on Holiday Drive after it ruptured last week.

