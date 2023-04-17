(WSVN) - Nasty weather has become a nuisance for neighborhoods.

Another round of storms soaked South Florida Monday, following a wet week.

In Miramar, a 7News viewer captured hail that fell in the afternoon. There were reports of pea-sized hail to quarter-sized hail in the area.

Not too far away, there were downed power lines in Pembroke Pines. Power lines in the area of Flamingo and Washington were toppled by the wind and rain.

The storms forced a ground stop and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, which has been reeling from historic flooding last week, which shut down the airport for days.

Delays grew Monday afternoon as airlines tried to catch up.

“This is my third delay of the day,” said one traveller.

According to Florida Power and Light, there were 2,264 outages in Broward County and 842 outages in Miami-Dade County, as of 5 p.m.

In Fort Lauderdale, the sun began to shine after hours of constant rain, once again.

“This is really devastating,” said Annie Figueroa whose home flooded last week. “This is the first time it happened, and I’ve been here for 45 years. There will be like flooding up to the ankle. This time it’s up to here inside the house, up to my thigh.”

Help is now available in Fort Lauderdale after two comfort stations opened up.

People who were displaced could take a hot shower, sit in some air conditioning and grab sandbags.

Free water and cleaning supplies are also available at these stations.

“I can’t get any assistance because it is not considered a national flood zone, and everything we have is gone,” said Jason Goodman, whose home flooded. “My little girl’s toys and clothes kind of got washed away from under the bed.”

Trucks were pumping water and soaked belongings were being carted away as flood victims prepared to rebuild their lives. Some do not have flood insurance to help.

“Because my house is paid off, so if your house is paid off, you’re not required,” Figueroa said. “I guess this is an eye opener for me and everybody.”

City officials are hoping they will receive federal help.

“We hope that once we have 400 homes in our assessment that show major damage that is 18 inches or above, that that information can help us qualify for individual assistance for FEMA,” said Fort Lauderdale City Manager Greg Chavarria.

City officials have said that they have met that threshold of 400 majorly damaged homes to receive federal assistance.

