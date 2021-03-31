Hackers hit Broward County Public Schools with $40 million ransom for student, teacher information

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools has become the victim of a hack attack.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, the hackers demanded the district pay a $40 million ransom to prevent the release of personal information about students and teachers.

The district told the paper they are not aware of any personal data being published so far, and is working with cyber-security experts to investigate what happened and restore their systems safely.

