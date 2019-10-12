Habitat volunteers turn empty Pompano Beach lot into playground

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — It only took six hours for hundreds of Habitat for Humanity volunteers to transform an empty lot in Pompano Beach into a playground for children.

Volunteers came together along the 1400 block of Northwest Sixth Terrace to carry out the endeavor, Saturday morning.

Now, thanks to the tireless efforts of Habitat for Humanity of Broward County, children in this neighborhood have a fun and safe place to play.

“The park means a lot to the children in the community and my children as well,” said volunteer Sabrina Williams. “It’s going to be a nice park for the children to play in, and they’ll have somewhere to go every day.”

“Habitat is wonderful. I really love what they’re doing here,” said volunteer Anthony Blowe. “They’re bringing a lot of people together. They’re building up communities together. They’re introducing people who’ve never met each other, becoming close friends.”

Habitat officials said the playground was designed back in July based off drawings made by children from the surrounding community.

Through this playground project, Habitat Broward will work with JM Family Enterprises, Inc. and KaBOOM! to make a difference in their community.

