FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Habitat ReStore of Broward is offering major savings for Black Friday that will also benefit Habitat for Humanity this year.

“They don’t want to miss this,” said Pana Guerrier, the ReStore’s assistant manager.

The ReStore is offering big deals for customers looking for new furniture, like a couch or loveseat, or upgrades around the house.

“Impact windows, furniture, home goods and you see a lot of nice frames behind me there,” said Guerrier.

The store will be offering the biggest deals they’ve ever done.

“This is our biggest promotion. We’re doing up to 40% off,” said Guerrier.

The great selection and friendly faces already convinced some new shoppers to make another trip.

“There’s so many different options, and actually the customer service,” said a shopper. “Mika joined us at the front and she’s been going around, we’ve been having her up top, plugging in different things, unplugging, and you know what, we found something perfect for our remodel.”

Whether you’re looking for a pre-lit Christmas tree or finding the perfect miniature grand piano on your shopping list, the Habitat ReStore has something in stock for everyone.

All proceeds from sales will go toward Habitat for Humanity.

“It’s great because you get great quality at a discount price and for a good cause as well,” said a shopper. “This program is great, and what you’re doing, it feels really good.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Habitat ReStore

505 W Broward Blvd

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Website

