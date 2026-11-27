FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The holiday season is officially in full swing, and a Fort Lauderdale store is offering massive savings for Black Friday and a good cause.

Habitat ReStore will be offering its biggest discounts of the year for shoppers starting right after Thanksgiving ends.

The Fort Lauderdale store, which is operated by Habitat for Humanity of Broward, offers a wide selection of new and lightly used furniture and building materials at discounted prices.

“The sale we have in furniture we have is buy more, save more, like if you spend $100 you get 15% off, $300, 20%off, $500, 30% off,” said Panarothy Guerrier, the store’s assistant manager.

The holiday sales will bring prices down even more, offering shoppers a major bargain.

“You’re basically getting thrift store prices for brand new stuff. So that’s the deal,” said Guerrier.

Shoppers looking to refurbish their home on a budget can find several useful pieces of furniture and even hurricane-resistant impact windows.

From La-Z-Boy furniture to lights and bedroom vanities, many of the items available on the floor are as good as new.

“I love the prices. I come here all the time,” said a shopper.

Each purchase will also give customers a chance to give back to the community, with proceeds from sales being used toward the mission of Habitat for Humanity of Broward.

The store opens at 10 a.m. on Black Friday.

WSVN and ABC Miami 18 are proud, longtime sponsors of Habitat for Humanity and the Habitat ReStore.

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