POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Habitat for Humanity of Broward County has received a very generous gift from a multimillionaire who is spreading her wealth.

“Hey, kings and queens, how are ya’ll doin’?” asked Jeanna Huie.

Huie was thrilled to answer the door of her very own home in Pompano Beach. The family of six has lived in their brand new home for eight months and is grateful to Habitat for Humanity of Broward County for this opportunity.

“It’s hard to find home ownership, especially where I’m from. People lack not only the means to keep up rent, a mortgage but also their credit,” said Huie. “What I love about the Habitat for Humanity program, it gives you a chance to actually elevate in life.”

It’s a chance for hard working families to build a life inside of a safe, affordable home.

“There’s nothing more empowering than home ownership,” said Nancy Robin, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Broward. “It may not be for everyone, but those that are seeking it, Habitat for Humanity is an option for a dream that, at times like this, can often seem unreachable.”

Now, Habitat for Humanity can reach even more families, after billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $6.75 million to the nonprofit.

“When I received the call on behalf of Habitat for Humanity of Broward about this transformational gift, knowing the incredible difference it can make for so many, I spent about half of the call crying,” said Robin.

Crying happy tears because the money creates homes that will help so many families, like the Huie family.

“It enables us to build about 30 homes. It also enables us to expand our programs and a number of other things,” said Robin.

MacKenzie Scott is the former wife of Jeff Bezos, Amazon.com’s founder. She is worth about $8 billion, and a few years back she pledged to give away about a majority of her wealth.

This latest gift totaled $436 million for Habitat for Humanity International. Miami-Dade also received the same gift as Broward, $6.75 million.

“This is a show of faith by MacKenzie Scott, about how important this dream is, about how important this work is,” said Robin, “and we need all the help we can get, it’s more meaningful than words can express.”

WSVN is a proud sponsor of Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity of Broward County

www.habitatbroward.org

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

www.miamihabitat.org

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.