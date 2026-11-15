FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two local public-sector workers celebrated becoming first-generation homeowners through Habitat for Humanity on Saturday.

Zari Fleming and Ja’Bron Hanna now have a house to move into with their two children.

The honor was made possible by the Apostles Build 2026 partnership, including 17 local churches that contributed volunteer labor and helped fund the roughly $300,000 construction cost.

“We’re very grateful for Habitat, all 17 churches that helped us and was a part of this process,” said Fleming, a Broward County Clerk of Courts supervisor. “You know, it’s a big milestone for us going from all sleeping in one bedroom to now we’re gonna have a four bedroom home.”

Almost 300 guests attended the celebratory event Saturday morning at the African-American Research Library and Cultural Center in Fort Lauderdale.



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