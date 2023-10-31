FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Habitat for Humanity of Broward has honored State Senator Rosalind Osgood and State Representative Chip LaMarca for their instrumental roles in passing legislation that will provide an unprecedented $540,000 towards crucial affordable housing projects.

This allocation represents the most substantial funding commitment in the organization’s history.

Habitat for Humanity of Broward acknowledged the outstanding contributions of Senator Osgood and Representative LaMarca, who have played pivotal roles in advancing affordable housing initiatives in South Florida.

The substantial funding injection will significantly contribute to addressing the region’s housing challenges.

As a proud sponsor of Habitat for Humanity, WSVN joins in celebrating this achievement in furthering affordable housing opportunities for South Florida residents.

