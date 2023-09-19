CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - First time owners in Broward County received some housing help.

Habitat For Humanity of Broward broke ground on a new community in Coral Springs, Monday.

The focus for the organization was on affordability for the working class.

“Soon, we’ll be standing on a vibrant, beautiful townhome community that will fulfill the American dream of home ownership and the empowerment that it’s going to provide for almost 100 neighbors,” said Nancy Robin, CEO of Habitat For Humanity of Broward.

The land for the homes is being donated by the City of Coral Springs.

Construction is slated for November and is expected to be complete by next summer.

