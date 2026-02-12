NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - For many families across South Florida, the dream of owning a home feels out of reach. But for eight families in North Lauderdale, that dream has become a reality after they took part in building it with their own hands.

Organizations like Habitat for Humanity of Broward County and generous local business partners made homeownership a reality. After months of hard work, eight homes are now complete, providing several families the chance to say “Home Sweet Home.”

One of those families feeling the happiness is Nicole Goodwill and her children. 7News cameras captured the happy family walking into their new place, which they now own interest-free.

“For me, I would not be able to get an affordable home. I would actually have to go out of state to be able to get something within reason that I would love,” said Nicole.

The families were selected through an application process and had to help build the homes themselves. Over a couple of months, the Goodwills provided 300 hours of sweat equity alongside volunteers, completed educational programs, and saved for the down payment to receive their new home.

“You’ve worked hard on the job site. You’ve put in your sweat equity hours, you’ve attended educational classes, and you’ve saved money to put down when your home is completed,” said home sponsor Nancy Daly.

Just 10 months ago, the land was vacant. But many business owners, including Rita Case of Rick Case Automotive Group, came together to transform the plot of land into a neighborhood of homes.

“Just a year ago, this was just vacant land, and now today we’re celebrating eight duplexes. It’s going to be amazing for this community of eight families to really have their own home,” said Case. “Homeownership is even getting more increasingly difficult for those. I am so excited about this project.”

7News was also there for the organization’s Women’s Build last spring, where all women volunteers spent hours under the South Florida sun to help build one of the homes brick by brick.

“We are making a difference every single year,” said Case.

The City of North Lauderdale also played a major role in making homeownership possible for these families.

“This city donated the land. City donated almost $400,000 for this project,” said North Lauderdale City Manager Michael Sargis.

For Nicole and her daughter, Daphne, the new home represents more than just a construction.

“It means stability. It means peace of mind. So I’m excited that we will no longer have to worry about where we’ll be at next time,” said Daphne.

Additional home sponsors include Seminole Hard Rock, AutoNation, City Furniture, UKG, and The Susie and Alan B Levan Family Foundation.

Channel 7 is also a proud sponsor of Habitat for Humanity of Broward County.

For more information on this project or if you’d like to participate, click here.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.