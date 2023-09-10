FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Twenty families are one step closer to calling a new home their own as construction is set to begin at BBI village, a new habitat Broward Community in Fort Lauderdale.

“Within this space, we’re not just building homes, we’re building futures,” said Robert Taylor of Burdette Beckmann, Inc. “We can provide working families with a path toward lasting financial stability through homeownership.”

By next year, an empty lot will be transformed into a 20-townhome neighborhood, almost 100 people will call BBI Village their home.

“It’s a journey as most of you know that includes a lot of work on the homeowners’ part, comprehensive education and ensuring that their families have the tools and the knowledge needed for a brighter future,” continued Taylor.

South Florida is going through an affordability crisis, which is why the Taylor Family along with BBI have built over two-dozen homes with Habitat for Humanity over the years. They’ve committed more than $2,000,000 to make BBI Village in Fort Lauderdale a reality.

“Homeownership and affordable homeownership cannot happen without partnerships,” said Nancy Robin with Habitat Broward.



Taylor said even both political sides worked together to make it happen.

“You saw republicans and democrats come together to fund this opportunity for people of Fort Lauderdale,” he added.

In addition to BBI’s support, local legislators coming together to make this project a reality — including Fort Lauderdale donating the land and funding from both Broward County and Tallahassee.

“This will be an intentional community and what we see through this habitat process is just organically, a community is formed,” said Robin. “We don’t just build just homes, we build communities of hope and this community is going to be one of just beauty and hope and belonging.”

It’s another community of opportunity on the ris,e made possible by South Florida generosity.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.