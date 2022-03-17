POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - While some students are spending spring break at the beach, others are taking part in a South Florida building blitz.

College students from across the country are giving back in Pompano Beach, as they helped build homes and raise funds to help families in need of affordable housing.

Their contribution is part of Habitat for Humanity of Broward’s Collegiate Challenge.

Volunteers get up bright and early to do all sorts of work, including painting, roofing and landscaping.

“I nailed a few nails in, it’s just like little small changes added over time. I think like, even today, we worked for a couple of hours, and see, we put up half that roof,” said Gabby Caruso, a student at University of Massachusetts in Amherst. “In the long run, it’s so beneficial, just contributing as much as we can, really, when we can.”

WSVN is a proud longtime supporter and sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

305-634-3628

www.miamihabitat.org

Habitat for Humanity of Broward County

954-396-3030

www.habitatbroward.org

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.