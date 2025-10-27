POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of houses are now becoming homes, as a community in Pompano Beach made for those who need it most is finally complete, thanks to Habitat for Humanity and the three men who had the vision to turn this project into a reality.

Steps from where children played, a group of adults celebrated an incredible milestone on Saturday.

More than 300 people now live in the 76 homes of the Rick Case Habitat Community. Now that the much-needed affordable home community is complete, Habitat for Humanity of Broward hosted a party to celebrate.

The families of founders Rick Case, Ed Ansin and Bob Leider — the three men who had the vision for the ambitious project — were all there for the festivities.

WSVN was a big part of the undertaking. The sons of Ansin, the late owner of Sunbeam Television, talked to 7News about the impact.

“What’s great about Habitat is everyone can get involved, because they have the work days — you can come and help build a home, you can give financially, a lot of companies do that as well and send their employees,” said Sunbeam Television CEO Andrew Ansin. “To know that the people who are going to live in the homes have helped contribute by building and qualifying for the loans, and they’re going to be here a long time and have families here living all together.”

“We’re looking to create a similar community in South Dade, but it’s, as everyone knows, very challenging to find land available, and that’s why this community here is so special,” said Sunbeam Television Co-President James Ansin.

Leider was the general manager of Sunbeam before he passed away in 2019. His daughter, Kim Leider Ball, said this is an emotional day.

“He loved Habitat. Between the job sites, the meetings, the ReStore, it was something he was very passionate about,” she said.

Case also didn’t survive to see the thriving community that bears his name, but his wife, Rita Case, said it’s just the latest example of his desire to make South Florida a better place to live for all.

“Rick’s legacy is never going to be forgotten, and his impact, his name, is going to continue to make big changes here that benefit health, education and safety in all of South Florida,” she said. “So this isn’t just our first project; we have many projects going, and Rick really loved helping people.”

People like homeowner Karen Smith-Francis, who moved to South Florida in 2021. She said home ownership has changed her life.

“When they told me there’s going to be a workout park, I said, ‘Thank you, thank you, I don’t have to go too far to work out,'” she said. “It’s such an honor, such a blessing. Every day I count my blessings, like, God, thank you.”

WSVN is a proud longtime sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

305-634-3628

www.miamihabitat.org

Habitat for Humanity of Broward

954-396-3030

www.habitatbroward.org

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.