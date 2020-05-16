Habitat Broward holds virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony for new homeowners

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Four South Florida families’ dreams of homeownership have become a reality, thanks for Habitat for Humanity of Broward, but the coronavirus pandemic led to a few changes in their celebration.

Robert Taylor, board chair of Habitat Broward, introduced himself as he typically would at ribbon-cutting ceremonies, but social distancing moved Saturday’s event to social media.

Habitat volunteers joined forces with several dedicated local organizations to make this moment possible.

“We could not be more thrilled to be welcoming them, albeit virtually, to their new homes. Congratulations to you all,” said Brent Burns, CEO of JM Family Enterprises. “You’ve worked very hard for this moment and should be incredible proud of your accomplishments,” .

Burns and Habitat organizers used a little sleight of hand to pass along the keys to the deserving families.

New homeowner Sabrina Williams took the opportunity to express her gratitude on behalf of her herself and her loved ones.

“My children will have room to read, do homework and play,” she said. “Tremaine can move in his wheelchair and be with us anywhere in the house. That is what we are most thankful for.”

Burns said this a hard-fought victory for these families.

“They work hard at their day jobs. On top of that, they invest sweat equity, 300 hours or more, attend a year of classes and make a small down payment,” he said.

The lists of thank yous from the families were long.

“I would like to thanks the countless volunteers, and I would also like to thank the City of Pompano Beach for welcoming me and my family to the neighborhood,” said new homeowner Tanisha Palmer.

Pompano Beach leaders welcomed the families to their new homes — virtually.

“I will be by your homes to knock on your doors and personally introduce myself to you,” said Pompano Beach Commissioner Beverly Perkins.

“Enjoy your new home: Pompano Beach. Best of luck with your home and God bless,” said Pompano Beach Mayor Rex Hardin.

WSVN is proud to be a longtime sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

