Habitat Broward holds dedication at Pompano Beach park renamed for philanthropists

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Pompano Beach and Habitat for Humanity of Broward honored esteemed community members at a dedication ceremony.

The event was held Saturday at the newly named Bob and Sherry Taylor Park on Northwest Sixth Avenue, near 15th Street.

In addition to the park, the city also named the playground for JM Family Enterprises and the reading garden for Mary N. Porter.

The garden also features a statue by local artist Robert St. Croix.

