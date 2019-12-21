Habitat Broward dedicates 4 new homes in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hard-fought dreams became a reality for four deserving South Florida families who can now call themselves owners of new Habitat for Humanity homes.

Saturday’s dedication in Pompano Beach helped make this holiday season even more special for the new homeowners.

Habitat for Humanity of Broward County and the Rick Case Auto Group joined forces to make it all possible for these families.

For new homeowner Anthony Blowe and the rest of the families who put in the hard work, or sweat equity, into building these houses, this is a day they will never forget.

“I’m so excited, being the first person to own their own home, to be able to raise my kids in a home, especially to a community,” he said.

Blowe, a father of six, said he is grateful for this opportunity and proud of his accomplishment.

“It’s priceless, that’s what it’s worth. It’s priceless to be here,” he said. “You wouldn’t know the feeling and the joy that it brings to my family, and to me and my wife as well, to really be here this day to be getting our home.”

The sponsors involved in the project said they are also happy to give this gift, just in time for the holidays.

“Well, I feel joy, because we saw four families who’ve never had homes before move into homes. It’s an amazing thing,” said Robert Taylor, board chair of Habitat Broward. “It feels fantastic. It’s the right time of year to be giving. Of course, every time is the right time of year when you’re putting worthy people in homes.”

The massive undertaking is part of an ambitious project that will create a community with 77 new homes.

After the festivities, Santa made a quick stop and surprised the children on hand.

WSVN is proud to be a longtime sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

