POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A gunman opened fire after they crashed into another vehicle in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with Pompano Beach Fire Rescue, arrived at the scene around 12 a.m. Friday along the 2600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Video from the scene showed a car riddled with bullet holes and damaged after two cars collided.

Deputies closed off a portion of the road near Wendy’s while they conducted their investigation.

One witness involved in the crash recalled the aftermath.

“We get hit [and] spin around a couple of times,” he said. “[Then we] get out of the car [to] take a look. We see that he hit us. He says, ‘ You hit us. Somebody is going to pay.’ He went to his trunk and when I turned around to see he got a gun, I turned around and fired a couple of shots. Then he went over by our car and shot our car three times,” he said.

Officials said the other driver fled the scene while he held the hands of two young children, who were also involved in the crash.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office was contacted for more information.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.