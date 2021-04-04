Gunman hospitalized after police-involved shooting in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police officer came under fire after responding to a call at a fast food restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, sending the gunman to the hospital.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the shooting happened in the area of Northwest 10th Street and Sixth Avenue, just after 9:30 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the officer shot the gunman.

Paramedics transported the shooter to the hospital, where he underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

The officer was not hurt.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.

