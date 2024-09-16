FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A local gun shop owner said the gun used in the second apparent assassination attempt of former President Trump was within shooting range before federal officials intervened.

Roy Gosley is the owner of Bill Boyd’s Tackle and Gun Shop in Fort Lauderdale. He is used to firing weapons similar to the one, federal prosecutors said, was used by 58-year-old Ryan Routh when he attempted to shoot Trump at his Sunday golf course.

Officials said Routh brought the gun to the West Palm Beach golf course where Trump was playing.

“It’s a mini 14. I’m pretty sure it’s pretty close from what I saw, except it has an optic on it,” said Gosley.

Secret Service officials said they noticed the barrel of the gun sticking out of the bushes about 400 yards away as they were ahead of Trump on the golf course.

According to Gosley, 400 yards is within shooting range for someone with a gun like the one Routh had.

“In the hands of a skilled individual between 300 and 400 yards maximum, maybe five (hundred), but the average person maybe 150 to 200 yards,” said Gosley. “Still a long piece.”

Thankfully, Secret Service agents saw the barrel and they shot at it, resulting in Routh dropping his weapon and driving away, leaving the gun and a scope behind.

Routh was later arrested by officials.

The FBI recovered Routh’s gun and a scope as their investigation continues.

Gosley said he is thankful for the Secret Service agents’ quick actions.

“I say good job to them because that’s kind of hard to pick out in the bushes, you know, especially doing that kind of thing. It’s very difficult to see something that small at any given distance,” said Gosley.

These attempted assassinations have raised new questions and concerns about the security of the former president as the election continues.

