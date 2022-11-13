HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Gulfstream Park hosted an annual event featuring lights and music.

The Symphony In Lights kicked off its yearly gathering, Saturday night.

7News’s very own Vivian Gonzalez attended as an emcee for the event.

Families are welcome to see the seasonal display.

The show will run through December 31.

