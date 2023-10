HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hallandale Beach school community is in mourning over the sudden death of their principal.

Officials said Carlton Campbell, the chief administrator at Gulfstream Academy K-8. was killed in a car crash on Wednesday.

A Hallandale Beach native, Campbell graduated from Hallandale High School and served there as principal as well.

