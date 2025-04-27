South Florida residents took part in a special showcase at Port Everglades this weekend.

A group of people on Saturday got the unique opportunity to tour a battleship and get up close to a U.S. Marines chopper.

The experience was part of Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale.

“Looking for something fun to do with the family and bring the kids out,” said Ian, who attended the tour. “I mean, when are you going to get a chance to get on a battleship or possibly go in a submarine?”

This year’s Fleet Week also marks a big milestone: the U.S Navy’s 250th birthday. It runs through Wednesday.