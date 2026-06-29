WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A smoky situation smolders near the swamp after a brush fire sparked in Northwest Broward County.

The brush fire sparked on Sunday afternoon and continued to burn at 0% containment on Monday burning. According to the Florida Forest Service, the blaze, known as the Atlantic Fire, has scorched 180 acres.

Many people spent their Sunday evening driving out to the Sawgrass Trailhead at Atlantic Boulevard in Coral Springs to fish, take a walk or see the plumes of black smoke fill the sky.

“It wasn’t bad at first, but now I think it’s getting worse,” said Liam Brown.

“My phone died because I was at the beach all day, and I had to go home because [Ed] flies drones, and I said, ‘You got to load up,'” said Teri Fisher.

“I live on the other side of the Sawgrass. Just thought I’d take a ride out here and take a look for myself to see if there’s anything to be concerned about,” said Ira. “It’s been very dry, and there’s been fires down in Dade County, ao now it’s up here in our neck of the woods.”

“I could see it from miles away. Actually, I decided to come over here. I brought my drone. Just so happened to have it in my car. It’s kinda of far for me to get any good pics,” said Clive.

Ed Fisher also brought his drone to view the disaster.

“It’s all black beyond the flame,” he said.

The wind pushed the smoke away from roads and homes into the Everglades, but drivers along the Sawgrass Expressway could see the smoke for miles.

“It started this small, and we decided two hours later to come back out, and it’s spreading like crazy. Thank gosh it’s going west, not east,” said Travis.

The smoke even blocked the view of the sunset on Sunday.

According to officials, it’s unclear what caused the fire.

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