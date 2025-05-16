NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for multiple people involved in two separate thefts at a Publix in North Lauderdale, including one group of women who took a selfie before stealing nearly $1,000 in baby formula, according to authorities.

“Nowadays there’s camera everywhere[…]two separate surveillance videos of two separate thefts,” said Gerdy St. Louis, BSO public information officer.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives said that around 9:35 p.m. on Tuesday, March 25, four women entered the Publix at 8140 W. McNab Road.

Surveillance video shows them removing baby formula from the shelves and placing it directly into their personal bags. One of the women was seen stopping to take a selfie before leaving with the group. The stolen goods were valued at approximately $970, investigators said.

“Actually stopped and took a selfie prior to committing the crime,” said St. Louis.

The subjects left the store and got into a dark-colored sedan before fleeing the scene.

BSO said the women were last seen wearing distinctive clothing: the woman who took the selfie wore all white and carried a brown paper bag; another wore a light hoodie, gray pants, and slides; a third wore a black shirt, gray hoodie, and yellow pants carrying a purple handbag; and the fourth dressed in all black with white designs, carrying a baby and a white-and-black handbag.

“One of the individuals was actually carrying a baby while this theft was occurring,” said St. Louis.

Detectives believe they may be connected to similar thefts across Florida.

In a separate incident at the same store, a different theft occurred at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 11. Surveillance footage shows a woman in a yellow tank top and multi-colored headwrap loading a shopping cart with bath tissue, wipes, Clorox products, laundry detergent and a black trash can suspected to contain additional stolen items.

Another person, seen in a brown shirt and black pants, appeared to assist the woman by handing her empty grocery bags before she exited with the full cart. The woman then entered a gray Nissan Altima and fled with a female driver, deputies said.

“Detectives believes its her accomplice,” said St. Louis. “And the individuals then left the store without paying for the products.”

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

