HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities stopped a group of migrants off the coast of South Florida.

The group of about 10 migrants was transferred to a ‘U.S. Customs and Border Protection boat off Hollywood, Wednesday afternoon.

A Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue boat brought one of them to shore for medical care.

