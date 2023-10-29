PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office officials responded to a call reporting an antisemitic incident at a Parkland synagogue.

Parkland District deputies received a disturbance call from witnesses at the Kol Tivah synagogue on Saturday afternoon stating that five juveniles wearing face coverings on bicycles rode by the Kol Tivah synagogue screaming “Death to Jews.”

BSO deputies canvassed the area, but the subjects were not located.

Kol Tivah’s president released a statement that reads in part: “On the afternoon of October 28, approximately 3-5 individuals believed to be teenagers shouted “Death to Jews” as they rode by the synagogue on bicycles. A small handful of our congregants were subjected to obscenities. These individuals never stopped their bicycles or set foot on our property. The incident lasted less than 20 seconds in total. At this point, we do not know who these individuals are.”

Officials continue their investigation.

