FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale leaders broke ground for the future Las Olas Marina.

The ceremony took place at the site of a new facility, along Las Olas Circle, late Thursday morning.

The marina will feature restaurants, retail stores and landscape spaces where pedestrians can walk or exercise.

Broward County Mayor Michael Udine said he hopes the marina will become a prime destination for boaters.

“Projects like this are one way that we can continue to accommodate the boating public, space for vessels and continue to cement ourselves as number one in the world as the yachting capital of the world,” he said.

The marina will also include three acres of waterway with natural habitats in an effort to fight sea-level rise.

