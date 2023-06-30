FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department broke ground on their future home.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis joined city officials and other dignitaries on Thursday for the ceremonial start of construction of the headquarters.

The building will go up next to the existing police department at Southwest First Street and Broward Boulevard.

The state-of-the-art three-story facility will feature a community center, an expanded training area and space for art.

Officers said it will not only be beneficial for them but also for the community they serve.

“With the expansion itself, that gives us an opportunity as a city to expand our recruiting efforts to get more qualified candidates in here so we can ultimately provide a better service to the city,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Capt. Adam Solomon, “because it will help us with calls for service and just doing the things we need to do to perform better as an agency.”

Fort Lauderdale residents voted to approve a $100 million bond issue to pay for the new facility back in 2019.

Construction is expected to be completed by 2025.

