HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly three weeks after Luis Ortiz was hit by a car and killed in Hollywood, the 36-year-old’s parents are back where it happened sharing their grief and demanding justice.

“Turn yourself in, we’re gonna find you. Hollywood police will find you. Turn yourself in. Let’s take care of this. Right what you did wrong. Just do it,” said Luis Ortiz, the father of the victim.

It was early on the morning of March 14 when the Ortiz family believe their son, who was a mechanic, was walking home but never made it.

The driver who struck him dragged him two blocks before fleeing the scene.

“You could see the orange markings here; he was standing somewhere around here when he got struck,” said the father.

A small memorial is now at the place where his body was left. Ortiz was a father, a friend and a son.

“It’s inhumane, not even a dog. You hit a dog, you stop. You don’t drag a dog for two blocks, same way you don’t drag a person for two blocks,” said the father.

“I have a void that I’m going to have forever. I just miss him very much. My grandson misses him, and I just want to know why,” said Brenda Ortiz, the mother of the victim.

Police do have a strong clue, a video of the car they believe is involved driving away. It is believed to be a mid-2000’s light-colored Honda CRV, likely with front end damage.

The grieving parents have a message for the driver.

“Why would you leave the scene? You’re just making it worse for yourself. Just turn yourself in,” said Brenda.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

