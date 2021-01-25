Grenade reportedly found in Plantation house prompts hazmat response

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous discovery led police and a hazmat team to a home in Plantation.

Plantation Police units responded to the residence, located along the 600 block of Garden Court, Monday evening.

The initial call was a grenade found in the house.

It remains unclear whether it was found, and if so, whether it was live or posed no threat.

Crews cleared a short time later.

No injuries were reported.

