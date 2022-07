WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are working to put out a grass fire in West Broward.

The blaze sparked near Mile Marker 35 on Alligator Alley, Wednesday morning.

Officials said the fire has scorched more than 500 acres as of Wednesday afternoon.

