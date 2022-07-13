WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are working to put out a grass fire in West Broward.

According to the Florida Forest Service, the blaze sparked near Mile Marker 35 on Alligator Alley, Wednesday morning.

As of Wednesday night, officials said, the fire is 60% contained and has scorched more than 2,600 acres.

Officials said the fire does not pose a threat to any structures or roadways.

