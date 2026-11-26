MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miramar man who was wrongfully arrested for grand theft by Miramar Police and later released is demanding accountability for the difficult experience he was subjected to.

Thirty-one-year-old Shaquille Grant told 7News he’s still trying to process everything that’s happened since his Sept. 30 arrest.

He was accused of first-degree grand theft by Miramar Police and subsequently held in custody overnight.

“I’m trying to work my way through it,” he said. “I was held in a cell with 20 other men for 10 hours. Honestly, it felt like I was in there for about 30 days, not going to lie.”

Grant was released the following day after authorities admitted to arresting the wrong man.

The suspect they were actually looking for was then identified as Shaquille Palmer.

The mix-up started after Stormy Wellington, a local social media influencer, contacted authorities in August to report that her pricey handbags were stolen from her.

She told investigators her stylist was the one who had snatched her belongings.

When detectives spoke with Palmer, he seemingly purposely gave them an incorrect last name, leading to Grant’s arrest.

“The wrong person was arrested unfortunately. My heart goes out to him, I saw him yesterday, walking, his head was down, my heart hurts for him,” said Wellington.

Grant recounted the moment law enforcement showed up at his door.

“I just heard two knockings on my door,” he said, “I kindly told them, ‘I prefer to get my lawyer on the phone first before anybody speak to you,’ and the other cop shouted out loud in the hallway, ‘Regardless of why, we’re taking you to jail now, because we have a warrant for your arrest,”

That’s when officers put Grant in a patrol car. He said no one heard him out.

“I’m in the back of the cop car, literally watching him fill out, copy and paste my information from searching it, copy and pasting it into the warrant file. And in addition to that, he was like ‘Oh, hold on one second, I have to ask my supervisor to approve it,'”

He appeared in bond court the same day, looking visibly confused.

“He does not know anything in reference to this case,” his lawyer told the judge in bond court.

After being released from custody, Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss explained where the error occurred.

At that point in speaking with Palmer, authorities had Grant’s name mistakenly end up on a “Not in Custody” form, which is similar to an arrest warrant.

Moss also issued an apology to Grant for any undue hardship.

“Obviously there was a mistake made. We are trying to figure out how the mistake was made,” Moss said.

While he’s relieved to be free again, Grant stressed that the complete failure to verify the information being used to justify his arrest needs to be thoroughly investigated.

“I feel like a proper investigation should have been done instead of just going off the first name. You know how many people in this world have the same first name, Shaquille?” said Grant.

His attorney argued the department needs to make it clear exactly how that mistake was made and what the repercussions would be for it.

“Someone needs to be responsible for this. And that’s my job right now, to figure out who made the mistake,” said Tobechuku Nwahiri, Grant’s attorney.

Miramar Police took Shaquille Palmer into custody for felony grand theft charges on Oct. 2.

7News cameras captured the moment Palmer was placed into the back of a police cruiser.

When asked if he had stolen Wellington’s handbags, Palmer appeared to glance back and offer a smirk.

A key detail Nwahiri highlighted that appears off is why investigators gave Palmer an opportunity to speak with them and ask for his identification without any follow-up verification, which in turn led to Grant’s arrest with no further questions asked.

“The second individual had an opportunity to speak to law enforcement officers. My client didn’t have that opportunity, and how did that happen? I guess that’s my quest to find out,” said Nwahiri.

Grant wanted to speak to make his voice heard about the trauma he’s still dealing with and making sure that action is taken to rectify it.

“I want to be whole again. I want to, like, forget about this and I also want to be compensated for going through this traumatic experience,” said Grant.

Officials say an internal review of the incident is underway and that no comment can be made.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.