TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A deputy-involved shooting in Tamarac sent a man to the hospital and now his grandmother is speaking out about what led up to the shooting.

Speaking with 7News on Monday, the grandmother who did not want to be identified said it has been a difficult day for her since the Sunday night incident.

“I don’t know how I feel, but I broke down this morning,” she said.

The woman said the encounter with responding deputies began when her 35-year-old grandson that she raised began firing a gun inside their home.

She said while he wasn’t threatening her, he was clearly agitated.

“I thought it was firecrackers so I told him to stop throwing firecrackers inside the house,” she said.

His refusal to listen prompted her to call deputies.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the home located on the 7800 block of Northwest 74th Avenue moments after her call.

The grandmother said upon their arrival, a confrontation ensued, leading deputies to fire their weapon hitting her grandson.

When asked if she believed her grandson fired at deputies, she said “I don’t know. They told me that they said for him to drop the gun or surrender and I guess he didn’t and that’s when they shot him.”

BSO said the man injured was transported to a local hospital. They didn’t’ provide further information on the shooting.

Area resident Alvaro Sarria watched the incident unfold outside the home.

“The police was running with a gun in their hands and stayed behind the other car,” he said.

The grandmother told 7News he has been in chronic pain ever since a car crash that occurred six years ago and he’s never been the same since.

While she says she hasn’t been able to talk or see him since the incident, she believes at this point that the deputies were just doing their job.

“He was [struggling], a lot. I feel for him,” she said.

She said her grandson remains in the intensive care unit with a gunshot wound to his stomach and foot.

BSO and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating this incident.

