HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving grandmother is sharing her sorrow days after, authorities said, her daughter and three grandchildren were shot and killed by their mother’s partner at an apartment complex in Pembroke Park.

Speaking with 7News Monday night, Irma Denisse Rivera said she is leaning on her faith to keep her going.

“Philippians 4, 6 and 7 says that Jehovah God gives us the power beyond all understanding,” she said.

Investigators said one of her grandchildren, 8-year-old Phiinyx survived Wednesday night’s shooting and continues to fight for her life at the hospital.

“My granddaughter Phiinyx is all I have left, for my daughter. I have no more grandchildren except for my granddaughter Phiinyx,” said Rivera.

Detectives said Rivera’s first born, 32-year-old Julie Cruz, and three of her four grandchildren — 11-year-old Xion Solomon and 2-year-old Nova and Emery McKenzie — were pronounced dead at the scene of the domestic violence shooting.

Authorities identified the gunman as 34-year-old Stephen McKenzie, Nova and Emery’s father. They said he tried to take his own life and was taken to HCA Aventura Hospital, where he died the next day.

“Words cannot describe. It feels like it’s a news report that we’re seeing, but it’s not our reality,” said Rivera.

The grieving parent said her daughter was a special person.

“Full of resilience, a wonderful mom. My grandkids, the two little ones, were full of life, joyful always, always had a smile on their face,” said Rivera.

As for Phiinyx, she is still holding on at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood.

Kelvin Solomon, the father of Phiinyx and Xion spoke with 7News on Saturday.

“Phiinyx is doing what Phiinyx does. She’s rising to the occasion, and she’s fighting, and she’s definitely trending in the right direction,” he said.

Rivera provided an update on her granddaughter.

“Out of respect for her privacy and her father’s wishes, I will only say that she’s doing better,” she said.

Detectives said Xion was found shielding his younger brothers.

“Lion, I called him, ‘Xion the Lion.’ He loved me, and I loved him so much, and I’m so proud of him,” said Rivera.

Rivera said her daughter was ready to get out of an emotionally abusive relationship with Stephen and start a new life with her children.

“My daughter was depleted mentally. She wanted to leave. I spoke to her on Tuesday; she was going to move to Orlando. Her dad gave her a house in Orlando, and she was going to leave this [past] weekend,” said Rivera. “She was happy, and the kids were so happy, to be leaving.”

But days before the move, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said, Stephen shot Cruz and the children before he turned the gun on himself.

Pembroke Park made grief counselors available Monday evening at the Town Hall for those who need it.

Rivera said the community has also been a source of comfort and strength. She has a message for anyone finding themselves in an abusive relationship.

“Sometimes they say, ‘Oh, he hasn’t hit me,’ but if you feel uncomfortable, and there’s something in your inner self, run, leave — for yourself, for your kids, please,” she said.

Rivera said she has set up a GoFundMe page to fund a trust fund for Phiinyx, She indicated the money will not go to her or her family, but specifically toward the care of Phiinyx moving forward.

