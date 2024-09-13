FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One of several family members charged in the death of a 7-year-old boy found malnourished in a Fort Lauderdale home is out of jail.

7News cameras rolled as James Graham bonded out of the Broward County Jail on Friday.

Seen wearing an ankle monitor, the 70-year-old dodged reporters as he walked away.

Graham is one of five people accused of starving 7-year-old Deonte Atwell to death.

The child’s mother, 37-year-old Michelle Doe, was charged with first-degree murder. On Thursday, she was denied bond.

Cellphone video of Atwell showed him still somewhat healthy but unable to speak or walk.

Fort Lauderdale Police said officers found the boy weighing just seven pounds, on Christmas Day last year. He died of severe malnutrition soon after.

The accused face a list of serious charges ranging from first-degree murder to aggravated manslaughter and child neglect.

