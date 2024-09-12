FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The granddaughter of Major and Claudette Melvin has been arrested in connection with the March murders of the elderly couple at their Fort Lauderdale home, according to police.

7News cameras captured Jalisa Hill in handcuffs as she was walked into the Broward County Jail, late Thursday afternoon.

The 38-year-old’s arrest comes after Maurice Newson, her ex-boyfriend, was previously charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the fatal shootings.

Newson had been linked to the theft of the Melvins’ 2014 red Ford Fusion. The 30-year-old was taken into custody in May and charged with the murders in July.

Major and Claudette Melvin

Surveillance footage reportedly showed a dark-colored sedan at the Melvins’ home around the time of their deaths, with the driver later stealing the vehicle.

Newson was identified through cellphone records and by a tow truck driver who purchased the stolen car for $200 in late August, detectives said.

Hill, who initially denied involvement in a polygraph test, has been linked to the case through further investigation. Police said they found her answers in the polygraph test to be untruthful on the question of whether or not she was involved with her grandparents’ murder.

She had been living in the Melvins’ home and had renovation plans for the property, according to police.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, “It is believed she worked in conjunction with Maurice Newson to murder her grandparents.”

Fort Lauderdale Police arrested Hill on Thursday. She has been charged with two counts of murder in the first degree.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.