FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The granddaughter of Major and Claudette Melvin has been arrested in connection with the March murders of the elderly couple at their Fort Lauderdale home, according to police.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jalisa Hill’s arrest comes after Maurice Newson, her ex-boyfriend, was previously charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Newson, who had been linked to the theft of the Melvins’ red Ford Fusion, was taken into custody in May and charged with the murders in July.

Surveillance footage reportedly showed a dark-colored sedan at the Melvins’ home around the time of their deaths, with the driver later stealing the vehicle.

Newson was identified through cellphone records and by a tow truck driver who purchased the stolen car.

Hill, who initially denied involvement in a polygraph test, has been linked to the case through further investigation.

She had been living in the Melvins’ home and had renovation plans for the property, according to police.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, “it is believed she worked in conjunction with Maurice Newson to murder her grandparents.”

Fort Lauderdale Police arrested Hill was arrested on Thursday. She has been charged with two counts of murder in the first degree.

