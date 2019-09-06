Grand theft at Pembroke Pines Bed Bath & Beyond

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police need help identifying two subjects involved in a grand theft at Bed Bath & Beyond.

The theft occurred at a Bed Bath & Beyond located at 11470 Pines Blvd., between 6:30 and 6:40 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 20.

According to police, a man and woman entered the store and selected several household products valued at $849.96.

The crooks left the store without making an attempt to pay for the merchandise and fled in a black Nissan Versa bearing the Florida tag number AMIC09.

Please contact the PPPD at 954-431-2225, or @crimestoppers2 at 954-493-TIPS, with any info. pic.twitter.com/KTKMJrSPcR — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) September 6, 2019

If you have any information regarding the theft and/or recognize the subjects, you’re urged to call Pembroke Pines Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. You may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

