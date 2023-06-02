SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A private ambulance was stolen on Friday afternoon, leading to a series of crashes in Broward County.

The incident occurred at the intersection of University Drive and McNab Road in Tamarac around 1:13 p.m.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a call reporting the theft of the ambulance. Deputies from BSO’s Tamarac District responded to the scene and began trying to the stolen vehicle.

An employee of the ambulance company was inside when it was taken. Fortunately, the employee managed to exit the vehicle safely after the theft occurred.

Shortly after, the stolen vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Pine Island Road and McNab Road in Tamarac. No injuries were reported as a result of this crash.

However, the series of incidents did not end there.

A short time after the hit-and-run crash, the stolen ambulance was involved in another collision, this time a single-vehicle crash in the 4000 block of Hiatus Road in Sunrise. The vehicle ultimately collided with a tree.

Authorities believe that the suspected thief had exited the moving vehicle prior to the crash.

The suspect, identified as an adult female, was later apprehended and taken into custody. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

