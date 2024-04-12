FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Boys and Girls Club of Broward County celebrated a milestone on Thursday with the grand opening of the Fred DeLuca Teen Center in downtown Fort Lauderdale. After a year of anticipation and construction, the center officially opened its doors to serve the local youths.

Thanks to a $2 million donation from the Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation, the new facility is designed to help the developmental needs of teenagers aged 13 to 18.

Chris Gentile, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Broward County, said the center will create a “home away from home” feel and offer a safe haven where teens can escape the pressures of the streets to focus on personal growth and development.

“We wanna make sure they have a place to go after school, when they’re out of school so they can develop their skills and they can be ready for the future and they can be great,” said Gentile.

The facility will feature life and work readiness, career exploration, scholarships and other activities for teens.

