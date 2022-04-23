MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miramar celebrated the grand opening of a skate park named in honor of a boy who was killed while riding his skateboard.

7News cameras captured city leaders and other attendees during the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Saturday morning.

The Jose “Alex” Scott Skatepark is a new addition at Miramar Regional Park.

“It’s a great day for our parks. It’s beautiful, it’s so beautiful,” said City Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis, “but there was so safe place in any of our parks, and so, this is just a great addition.”

Scott was fatally struck by a car while skateboarding in a gated community nine years ago.

The 11-year-old’s death was ruled a tragic accident.

“They can see the skate park and feel like he was not left behind or left out in any way after that tragedy,” said Davis.

“It’s a way to remember in a positive way,” said Maria Cortinas, Scott’s mother.

The park is a place for children like Scott to skate and have fun.

When asked what she’s looking forward to the most, a girl replied, “I guess skate, like a lot.”

“Most of all, we know here they’re protected,” said a parent who attended the event.

The grand opening featured a live DJ, refreshments, giveaways and a special dedication involving Scott’s parents and family to commemorate his life.

“We know what we went through, that’s not going to happen to another family in Miramar,” said Cortinas, “because now we have a safe place so that they can go skating.”

Children’s Services Council of Broward County sponsored the event and featured demonstrations and lessons by skateboarding tutors from GOSKATE.

Davis originally proposed that the park be named after Scott.

The 5,000-square-foot skate park is open seven day a week and can accommodate up to 30 roller-bladers, skateboarders or kick scooter riders in the space at the same time.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.