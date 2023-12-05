7News has learned that Broward prosecutors are set to present the 2019 UPS hijacking fatal shooting investigation to a grand jury early next year.

The grand jury will carefully examine the facts of the case, including the Florida Department of Law Enforcement report, to determine the appropriate course of action.

The investigation stems from a harrowing officer-involved shootout in Miramar in 2019, resulting in multiple fatalities, including UPS truck driver, 27-year-old Frank Ordonez.

Following a 30-mile chase into Miramar and a botched robbery at Regent Jewelers on Miracle Mile, authorities said two robbers kidnapped Ordonez prior to the deadly encounter on Miramar Parkway.

In the aftermath of the shootout, then Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez, who has since retired, commented on the incident.

“If the subject wouldn’t have shot, no shots would have rung. None would have gone out. My understanding is that [the suspects] shot first,” Perez said in an interview with 7News.

Speaking with 7News back in June after seeing never-before-seen police dashcam video of the incident, Ordonez’s brother expressed his anger and anguish over the shooting.

“His daughters don’t get to grow up with a father now,” said Roy Ordonez as he broke down in tears.

The tragic incident claimed the lives of not only Ordonez but also the two robbers, both ex-convicts in their 40s, and 70-year-old Richard Cutshaw, an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire while driving.

As the fourth-anniversary approaches, the community is gathering Tuesday evening to remember the lives lost.

The Broward State Attorney’s Office released a statement to 7News that reads:

“Today marks the 4-year anniversary of the tragic deaths of two innocent civilians in our county. Our office is committed to a thorough investigation of the matter with justice and integrity at the forefront. Although we are unable to discuss the details of the ongoing investigation, please know that our hearts and minds are on the victims, their families, and all of those who have been affected by this horrible event.” Harold F. Pryor. Broward State Attorney

A Vigil for Ordonez will be held Tuesday night.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.